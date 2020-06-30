Senior Secretary of Defence Ministry dies of Covid 19



Senior Secretary of Defence Ministry Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury died of coronavirus yesterday at 9: 35 am in the capital's Combined Military Hospital (CMH). He was 57 years old at the time of his death. He was buried at the Military Graveyard in Banani complying with health code.





Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury joined Defence Ministry as Secretary on 12 January 2020. He was promoted to Senior Secretary on 15 June 2020. Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury belonged to the 85th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS). He joined government service in 1988.

Leave Your Comments