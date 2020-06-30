'Closing jute mills anti-people move'



BNP has termed the government's decision to close state-owned jute mills by sending around 25,000 workers into early retirement through 'golden handshake' as an anti-people move.







Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came said this while addressing a virtual press briefing from BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Monday. Rizvi urged the government to move away from such a decision to lay off the jute workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.





The BNP leader said the jute mills closure will only put the already struggling workers into a serious trouble. "People won't accept this anti-people decision of the authoritarian Awami government." On Sunday, Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said the State-owned Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) will be halting operations to stop staggering losses.





Rizvi alleged that the country's traditional jute sector is now on the verge of ruination only because of the government's wrong policy and mismanagement. He said Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) continues to incur heavy losses due to corruption, plundering, wrong policies and inefficient administration. "But the workers are not responsible for it."







