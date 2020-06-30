'Staying beside people in need AL's heritage'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that since the inception of Awami League, the party bears the heritage of staying beside people by extending helping hands to those who are in dire needs. He was addressing a food distribution program at Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) on Dh-aka University campus on Monday via videoconference from his residence in the city.





Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Awami League always extends its helping hands to people in any crisis. It attained people's trust and confidence in its long journey of seven decades by staying beside them in their well and woes and that is why it attained the status of a pro-people party."







The AL general secretary said his party leaders and workers stayed beside people during the crisis triggered by coronavirus outbreak pushing their lives at risk and that is why a large number of party men as well as leaders and workers of its associate and like-minded bodies got infected by the deadly virus.





"Several thousand leaders and workers across the country including six leaders of the AL Central Working Committee, cabinet members and party lawmakers got infected by the coronavirus while several leaders embraced the death," he said.





