2,000 more doctors, 4,000 nurses to be recruited: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was speaking in the general discussion on the proposed budget for 2020-21 fiscal in parliament on Monday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday told Parliament that the government will recruit 2,000 doctors and 4,000 nurses to ensure healthcare services for the Covid-19 patients."[The government] has created 2,000 more posts of doctors. We'll recruit 4,000 more nurses and I've already given this directive to the Health Minister.







They'll be recruited soon," she said joining the general discussion of the proposed national budget for 2020-21 fiscal year, reports UNB. The Prime Minister said the government has already recruited 2,000 doctors and 6,000 nurses in a short time to ensure treatment of the Covid-19 patients.





She said the recruitment process of hiring 3,000 posts of medical technologists, cardiographers and lab attendants has started.The government also arranged the accommodation in hotels, foods and transports for the doctors, nurses and health workers who are directly engaged in the healthcare services to the Covid-19 patients, she said.





Pointing at an allegation raised by Deputy Opposition Leader GM Quader, the Prime Minister said the cost of Tk 20 crore against hotel rent and foods of a medical college seems to be slightly unusual."We're investigating it as to why it is so unusual. We'll take action if any irregularity occurred there," she said.





Mentioning that the government has been trying to protect the people of the country from coronavirus, she said the death rate among the Covid-19 infected people is 1.26 percent in Bangladesh, while it is 3.08 percent in India, 2.03 percent in Pakistan, 14.03 percent in the UK and 5 percent in the USA.





She said it was possible to keep the low death rate in Bangladesh due to the government's proper measures.Joining the discussion earlier, GM Quader voiced doubts about misuse of public money saying that doctors and health workers of Dhaka Medical College spent Tk 20 crore against their foods and stay in hotels.





