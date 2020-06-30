Nawazuddin sends legal notice to wife Alia



NawazuddinSiddiqui has always been in the news for his tremendous acting and movie choices but from last few days, the actor has been in the news for his disturbed personal life. On May 6, Nawazuddin's wife Alia sent him a divorce notice and accused NawazuddinSiddiqui's family of her physical and mental torture.







Nawazuddin did not say anything on this matter earlier but now he has sent a legal notice to Alia in return of her divorce notice. About the divorce proceedings Siddiqui's lawyer Adnan Shaikh said, "Aalia had sent the divorce notice on May 6, we had responded to that notice."

