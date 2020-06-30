SRK spotted shooting at his home



The Bollywood artists have decided not to be affected by the lockdown conditions and are utilizing their time in work and trying new hobbies. Recently, Superstar Shahrukh Khan was spotted while shooting for a project at his home in Bandra. The actor was shooting on his balcony and waved to media and his fans as he never disappoints the camera and his loved ones.







He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's'Zero' and his upcoming projects were postponed due to the lockdown. There have been several rumors that King Khan can be seen in RajkumarHirani's film which is set to go on floors this October.







