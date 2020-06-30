Bannya's condition still not well



Renowned RabindraSangeet artist Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya, who is infected with coronavirus, has been receiving treatment at home for the past two weeks. Speaking to the media, she expressed hope that the second coronavirus sample test of hers won't be positive.







But it was revealed that she is completely at rest as some of the symptoms of Covid-19 are increasing including feeling of pain and weakness in her body. Although she was supposed to give samples for the second round test last Tuesday, due to her physical condition it was not taken.







That is why the sampek collection has been postponed for another week. This information was given by her elder sister Fariha Anwar. She is currently in charge of taking care of RezwanaChowdhuryBannya.





The singer did not have any physical complications after being diagnosed with coronavirus infection two weeks ago. However, if there are any problems, treatment is being carried out at home according to the doctor's advice. Meanwhile, many are inquiring about the news of RezwanaChowdhuryBannya being affected by coronavirus. The artiste expressed her gratitude to those who are doing asking about her well-being.

