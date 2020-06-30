Govt decided to providegrants for films



The world has come to a standstill due to coronavirus. In this situation, the government has decided to provide grants for 16 full-length films and 9 short films in the 2019-2020 financial years which is a record in terms of numbers. Again, judging by the budget, this time the grant is the highest.A total of Tk 8 crore 59 lakh has been allocated for making full-length films and Tk 1 crore 52 lakh 50 thousand for short- films.





The information was released by the Ministry of Information in a notification on Saturday, June 27. Filmmaker Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar is getting a maximum grant of Tk 70 lakh for his film 'Tungiparar Dushhahoshi Khoka'.







Gias Uddin Selim for 'Kajalrekha', SA Haque Alik for the liberation war based film 'Joddha', MostafizurRahmanManik's 'Ashirbad' and Badrul Anam Saud for 'Shyama Kabya' are also getting grants.According to the ministry, the government has provided grants for more films this year than in other years to help the film industry overcome the coronavirus crisis.





Full-length films: 'Bhalobasha Pritilata' by Pradip Ghosh, 'Tungiparar Dushhahoshi' by Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, 'Kajalrekha' by GiasUddinSelim, 'Chhaya Brikkho' by Santosh by Santosh Kumar Biswas, 'Fire Dekha' by Rowshan Ara Roziana, 'Hridita' byhIspahani Arif Jahan, 'Gangkumari' by Fazlul Kabir Tuhin, 'Ashirbad' by Motsafizur Rahman Manik, 'Lekhok' by Iftekhar Alam and 'Bildakini' by Manzurul Islam.





Liberation War based films: 'Eti Na BalaGalpo' produced and directed by PankajPalit, 'Football 71' produced and directed by AnamBiswas and 'Joddha' by SA HaqueAlik.Children's films: 'Megh Roddur Khela' produced by AminulHasanLitu and directed by AwalRaza and 'Waiting for Rasel' produced and directed by Nur-e-Alam.





Short films:' Agantuk' produced and directed by Prabir Kumar Sarkar, 'Prachin Bangsher Nishho Shantan' produced and directed by Sharif Reza Mahmud, 'Prothom Rupkathar Boi' produced and directed by ABM Nazmul Huda, 'Mukuler Jadur Ghora' produced and directed by Debashish Das. Sajedul Islam produced and directed the documentary 'Potua', Fakhrul Arefin Khan's documentary 'Abinashwar', Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui's 'Dhushor Diganta', Mitali Roy's 'Doore' and Chaitali Samaddar's 'Mariam'.Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar is getting the highest allocation of Tk 70 lakh in this year's grant.





He said, "For a long time, I had a dream of making a film about Bangabandhu and his adolescence. It's is his birth centenary this year, it's very joyous. In the film Bangabandhu's childhood will come up. There will be different places including Madaripur, Gopalganj, Dhaka and Kolkata. It will cost around Tk 1.5 crore to make. It was easy for me to do this with government grants. I am grateful to everyone concerned."





Leave Your Comments