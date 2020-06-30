Covid-19: Global death toll crosses half million





The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 504,851 on Tuesday morning while the confirmed cases crossed 10,275,392, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.

JHU Dashboard by its Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) shows Brazil as the second most infected country after the U.S., with 1,368,195 coronavirus cases and 58,314 deaths as of Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, South Asian country India has come up to the fourth position after Russia with 548,318 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 16,475 deaths.

Russia counted the third highest Covid-19 cases- 640,246, after the US and Brazil till the date.

Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 126,131 patients and about 2,588,020 confirmed cases.

In the US, New York State alone counted 31,403 deaths till the date.

The UK has the third-highest death toll at 43,689, followed by Italy with 34,744, France 29,816 and Spain 28,346, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Situation in Bangladesh





According to JHU, Bangladesh has come up to 18th position from the number of confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

The health authorities of the country have so far reported 141,801 coronavirus cases after testing 7,48,197 samples across.

Since March 18, the government said 1,783 people have died of COVID-19.

The country reported 4,014 new Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths in the 24 hours until Monday.

Leave Your Comments