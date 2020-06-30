Covid-19: CanSino's vaccine gets approval for military use in China





CanSino Biologics company of China on Monday announced that a Covid-19 vaccine they have developed is safe and somewhat efficient.





The vaccine candidate was developed jointly by CanSino and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology in the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, reports NDTV.





The military of China received the green light to use a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics after clinical trials, the report said.





The Ad5-nCoV is one of the eight vaccine candidates being developed by Chinese companies and researchers approved to be moved into human trials for the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.





The shot also won approval for human testing in Canada, the reports said.





Earlier on June 25, the Central Military Commission of China approved the use of the vaccine by the military for a period of one year, CanSino said in a filing.





"The Ad5-nCoV is currently limited to military use only and its use cannot be expanded to a broader vaccination range without the approval of the Logistics Support Department," said CanSino.





The Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials showed that the vaccine candidate has potential to prevent diseases caused by the coronavirus, which has killed half a million people globally, but its commercial success cannot be guaranteed, the company said.





No vaccine has yet been approved for commercial use against the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but over a dozen vaccines from more than 100 candidates globally are being tested in humans.

