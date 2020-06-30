Decathlon Bangladesh donates non-surgical masks to DNCC









‘Decathlon Bangladesh’, a non-surgical fabric-mask manufacturing and exporting company, donated 20,000 non-surgical fabric-masks to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

Deepak D’Souza, country manager of ‘Decathlon Bangladesh’ handed over the masks to DNCC mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Monday, said a press release.

The masks are washable and reusable at least 21 times, said D’Souza.





Thanking ‘Decathlon Bangladesh’, the DNCC mayor said, the masks will be very useful to protect the corona front-liners of DNCC who are dedicated to serve the city dwellers, especially cleaning workers and mosquito control workers.





Chief executive officer of DNCC Md Abdul Hai was present among others.

These masks will be handed over to cleaning and mosquito-killing staff of DNCC for their health safety.

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Md Abdul Hai was present in the event.

Leave Your Comments