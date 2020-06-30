Coronavirus in Bangladesh: Record 64 people die in 24 hrs









Bangladesh saw the highest single day deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday as 64 people died from the disease during the last 24 hours.





A total of 1,45,483 in 7,66,460 coronavirus tests carried out in Bangladesh have turned out to be positive.





The health authorities have confirmed 3,682 cases after testing 18,426 samples in the span of 24 hours until Tuesday.





Since March 18, the government said 1847 people have died of COVID-19.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases has spiked in recent weeks.









Global coronavirus situation





The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 504,851 on Tuesday morning while the confirmed cases 10,275,392, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.





JHU Dashboard by its Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) shows Brazil as the second most infected country after the U.S., with 1,368,195 coronavirus cases and 58,314 deaths as of Tuesday morning.





Meanwhile, South Asian country India has come up to the fourth position after Russia with 548,318 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 16,475 deaths.





Russia counted the third highest Covid-19 cases- 640,246, after the US and Brazil till the date.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 126,131 patients and about 2,588,020 confirmed cases.





In the US, New York State alone counted 31,403 deaths till the date.





The UK has the third-highest death toll at 43,689, followed by Italy with 34,744, France 29,816 and Spain 28,346, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.









