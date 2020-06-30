US urged to invest in Bangladesh's health sector, economic zones









Bangladesh has urged the United States to invest in Bangladesh's health sector under their IDFC Fund.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made the request during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Monday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday.





Dr Momen also sought US investment in economic zones (EZs) saying Bangladesh wants to see diversification in foreign investment.





He said investment in Hi-Tech Parks and ICT sector in Bangladesh will be profitable for the US due to availability of skilled work forces.





Dr Momen also sought duty-free access of Bangladeshi RMG products to the US market for two years.





He said RMG workers, mainly women, have fallen into uncertainty as buyers from various countries including the US cancelled orders from Bangladesh.





The Foreign Minister urged the US Secretary of State to handover Rashed Chowdhury, killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to executive the court verdict.





Secretary Pompeo appreciated Bangladesh for advancing to Tier-2 in the Trafficking in Persons report released recently.





Dr Momen laid emphasis on partnership and mutual cooperation as the COVID-19 pandemic puts the ghe world into total uncertainty.





During the conversation, Bangladesh and the United States renewed commitments to support the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingyas to Myanmar.





The two countries discussed the importance of transparency and access to information for long-term economic stability and sustainable development, according to US Department of State.





Pompeo spoke to reaffirm the importance of the Bangladesh-US relationship and discussed continued cooperation to address the COVID-19 pandemic, according to US Department of State.





Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Momen reviewed the more than $43 million in COVID-19 assistance that the United States has provided thus far to Bangladesh and discussed Bangladesh’s critical role in the international response to the pandemic by manufacturing emergency medical and protective supplies.





Secretary Pompeo commended Foreign Minister Momen for Bangladesh’s continued generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees, said Spokesperson at US Department of State Morgan Ortagus.





The United States has contributed nearly $820 million in humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya crisis, most of which is for programs within Bangladesh.

Leave Your Comments