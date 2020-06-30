Emirates to operate passenger flights to over 50 cities in July









Emirates Airlines announced to operate passenger flights to 52 cities across the world from July 1.





Travelers can fly to Cairo and Tunis from 1 July, while Glasgow and Malé from July 15 and 16 respectively by Emirates Airlines, said a press release on Tuesday.





Emirates’ network to 52 destinations, offering travellers convenient connections between the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas through its Dubai hub.





These flights can be booked online at www.emirates.com or via travel agents.





As the Emirates office in Dhaka remains closed due to movement restrictions, customers in Bangladesh can call Emirates' dedicated call centre from Saturday to Thursday from 9.30am to 6pm BST on +88 01614 552 310-14 or +88 01313 450 251-53.





Customers from Emirates’ network can also travel to Dubai following the recent announcement that the city will be open to business and leisure visitors from 07 July.





Visitors to Dubai should hold an international health insurance policy covering illness from Covid-19 for the duration of their stay.





Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitisers and antibacterial wipes to all customers.





As travel restrictions remain in place, travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

