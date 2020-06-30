Act together to rebuild more equal, resilient greener future for all: UN









UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged national parliaments everywhere to play their full part in advancing sustainable and inclusive responses to ensure a better and greener future for all.

This should include, in collaboration with civil society, national action plans against racial discrimination, he said.

"We must act together to rebuild a more equal, resilient and greener future for all," said the UN chief in a message for the Commemoration of the International Day of Parliamentarism that falls on June 30.

At the same time, he urged all to remember that no nation can succeed on its own.

"Let us seize every opportunity to reshape and secure our common future, take ambitious climate action and place human rights and human dignity at the core of our work," Guterres said.

The UN chief said the International Day of Parliamentarism is a timely occasion to honour the pivotal role of Parliaments in giving people a voice and influence to shape policy.

"As a former Parliamentarian, I am deeply conscious of the responsibility and privilege of representing people and delivering on their aspirations," said the UN chief.

Parliaments have a special duty to advance human rights and promote sustainable development, he said adding that more than ever, the COVID-19 pandemic reminds them of these vital tasks.

"As the world responds to the pandemic, we see the critical importance of adequate health systems, robust social safety networks, and equitable economic growth that generates decent jobs," Guterres said.

He mentioned: "We also see the most vulnerable in our societies, especially women, bearing the greatest burden."

The UN chief said inequalities, stigmas, divisions and the fragilities of the world have multiplied before their eyes.





