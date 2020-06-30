FDI to be very important for Bangladesh, UK economies to recover from pandemic: Dickson





British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has said foreign direct investment, including from the UK, would be very important for helping both Bangladesh and the UK economies recover from the Covid pandemic.





While speaking at a virtual meeting, he said the UK firms operating in Bangladesh could be effective brand ambassadors for the country but ease of doing business had to improve substantially to attract more UK companies.





The British High Commissioner thought the fundamentals of Bangladesh economy were still sound even though it was being badly affected by COVID-19.





He believed UK businesses, which were well known for being innovative, could seek trade opportunities here.





The British High Commissioner on Monday co-hosted a virtual event with Md Mahbub ur Rahman, the Chairman of the British Business Group connecting Md. Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, and Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner in London.

