Punak generates women's employment: IGP

Dr Benazir Ahmed



Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the chief patron of Punak Dr Benazir Ahmed on Tuesday said Bangladesh Police Women's Welfare Association (Punak) has been playing a role in women's employment and public welfare in the country.







"Punak would take up more innovative activities in the future alongside for helpless women," he made the remarks during a courtesy call on the Punak leaders led by Begum Zeeshan Mirza, the new president of Punak at the police headquarters.Punak leaders and senior police officials were present at the time, reports BSS.





The IGP assured the Punak president for providing all possible cooperation to turn Punak into a strong organization for the overall welfare of women members of the police family.According to a press release issued by DMP media, harmony among themselves, Punak stands beside the common people and the country.





Punak carries out various welfare activities including giving sewing machines to helpless and distressed women at different occasions, giving various gift items to women during Eid and Puja, arranging training, organizing fairs.Punak's takes various career-oriented and welfare activities from time to time for the destitute which have attracted the attention of many.





During the courtesy call on Punak leaders, IGP DR Benazir Ahmed was greeted with flowers. The IGP also thanked the new president and other leaders of Punak.The Punak president also sought cooperation of the IGP to take Punak to a new height.

