Bridge cracks after being hit by rescue vessel

The Babubazar Bridge remains in a traffic gridlock as authorities have shut a bridge on the Buriganga river in Dhaka's Postogola due to cracks it developed after being hit by a vessel that came to rescue a sunken launch at Sadarghat. -Zahidul Islam



Experts will visit the Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge-1 on Tuesday to decide the next steps, said Sabuj Uddin Khan additional chief engineer of Roads and Highways Division. A lane of the Dhaka-Mawa road has also been shut due to the closure of the bridge, Shyampur Police Station OC Abu Ansar told media, reports bdnews24.com.





The police are diverting traffic to Babubazar Bridge.Officials said a girder of the bridge was damaged when the rescue vessel Pratyay of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority hit the bridge.





The vessel travelled from Narayanganj to pull up Morning Bird, which overturned after being hit by another larger vessel.

At least 32 people have died in the incident on Monday morning.A BIWTA official said Pratyay could not move past the bridge.The rescuers were trying to pull the sunken launch by using pumps, he said.

