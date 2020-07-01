Take proper steps to address flood



The government has instructed the district administrations to take proper steps to address the ongoing flood situation in different parts of the country.Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus came up with the instruction through a virtual meeting on Tuesday, a PMO press release said.





He asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to take integrated initiatives, involving public representatives and officials concerned, to deal with the ongoing flood situation emerged in different districts due to heavy rainfall and provide assistance to the flood victims amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Chaired by Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, the meeting was joined, among others, through videoconferencing by Secretary of Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Water Resources Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Mohsin, Food Secretary Dr Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, divisional commissioners of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Mymensingh, and deputy commissioners of 12 districts.





Kabir Bin Anwar highlighted the overall flood scenario of the country at the meeting, while Md Mohsin informed the meeting of the relief allocated for flood victims and initiatives taken to address the flood consequences.





Highlighting the flood situation and steps taken in their respective districts, the deputy commissioners said local administrations are ready to deal with the flood situation and relief activities continue in coordination with the local public representatives.





They said necessary steps are being taken to protect and repair embankments, and assess the loss and damage caused to fisheries and livestock and agriculture sectors.Besides, union and ward level committees have been working round-the-clock to rescue and rehabilitate the flood victims, the DCs said.So far, they said, 660 tonnes of rice and Taka 6 lakh in cash have been provided in nine flood-affected districts.







