4 killed in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

All four terrorists, who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday morning, were shot dead, police said. -Collected



All four terrorists, who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday morning, were shot dead, police said. At least four people including a policeman were killed in the attack, according to the officials.The city's police force had earlier said six people died in the firefight but later revised the figure, according to news agency AFP.







A Karachi hospital where the bodies were taken confirmed the updated death count.The gunmen attacked the building, which is in a high security zone that also houses the head offices of many private banks, with grenades and guns, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told news agency Reuters. "Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car," Mr Memon said.





Four security guards, a policeman and a bystander were also killed, according to a statement from the Karachi Police, news agency AFP reported."Police have recovered modern automatic weapons and explosive materials from the terrorists," the statement read.No terror group has claimed the responsibility of the attack so far.









--NDTV

Leave Your Comments