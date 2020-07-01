Bangladesh can be China's alternative: Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. -File photo



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that Bangladesh can act as an alternative for China in terms of American investments keeping in view the trade war between United States and China.





AK Abdul Momen informed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over phone on Monday that a wonderful investment atmosphere prevails in Bangladesh. They spoke to each other for around forty minutes.





AK Abdul Momen said that United States is moving away from China in many aspects. United States can choose Bangladesh as a substitute to fulfill this vacuum, AK Abdul Momen further said. Mike Pompeo said that the American Chamber of Commerce looks after these issues. He suggested that Bangladesh can start negotiations with American Chambers of Commerce regarding commercial points.





AK Abdul Momen urged Mike Pompeo to impose economic embargos on Myanmar for tormenting the Rohingyas and for Myanmar's failure to repatriate the Rohingya refugees. AK Abdul Momen also called upon Mike Pompeo to nullify Myanmar's GSP (Generalized System of Preference) facility.





Mike Pompeo commented that the Rohingya issue is an important phenomenon. Mike Pompeo admired Bangladesh government's generosity in sheltering the Rohingya refugees.





Mike Pompeo stated that the United States has so far paid 820 million dollars to Bangladesh over the Rohingya crisis as part of humanitarian aid.AK Abdul Momen and Mike Pompeo both agreed to discuss the Rohingya predicament so that the Rohingyas can go back home with safety.





AK Abdul Momen told Mike Pompeo that the American companies have cancelled their orders with Bangladesh's readymade garments (RMG) sector. AK Abdul Momen referred to it as a sad event.AK Abdul Momen requested Mike Pompeo to grant Bangladeshi products including garments duty-free and quota-free entry into the American market.





Both AK Abdul Momen and Mike Pompeo pledged to work together to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. They also emphasized on keeping up good ties between the two countries. Mike Pompeo said that America has so far paid 43 million dollars to Bangladesh to deal with Covid 19.





During the telephonic conversation, AK Abdul Momen urged Mike Pompeo to extradite Bangabandhu's convicted killer Rashed Chowdhury. Mike Pompeo suggested AK Abdul Momen to talk to the Justice Department of America about this matter.







