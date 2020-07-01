Stocks extend upbeat trend



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday closed trading extending the upbeat trend. At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 3981.64 points on Monday with a gain of 7.41 points or 0.18 percent.





The DSEX added 19 points in the past five consecutive sessions. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 3.78 points and 1.82 points to settle at 1335.51 points and 923.56 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 23,323 trades were executed in Tuesday's trading session with a trading volume of 46.91 million securities. On the other hand, DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 1.54 billion from Taka 25.43 billion in the previous session.Gainers took lead over losers as out of 286 issues traded, 40 securities gained price while 19 declined and 239 remained unchanged.





The market-cap of DSE increased slightly to 3,119 which was Taka 3,116 billion in the previous session. The top 10 gainers were Fine Foods, Ambee Pharma, BSCCL, National Bank, Phoenix Finance First Mutual Fund, NCC Bank, City Bank, ACME Lab, Beximco Pharma and Jamuna Bank.







Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by BSCCL, Central Pharma, Square Pharma, Indo-Bangla Pharma, ACME Lab, Linde Bangladesh, Jamuna Bank, Wata Chemical and Al-Arafa Islami Bank.





The 10 top losers were Key Cosmetics, Tallu Spinning, Zahin Spinning, Dhaka Dying, Tung Hi Knitting, Generation Next, Apollo Ishpat, Delta Spinners, Mutual Trust and ICB Employee Provident Mutual Fund.On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed trading at green extending the gaining streak of previous session.





CSCX and CASPI rose to 16.77 points and 24.79 points to stand at 6846.85 points and 11308.81 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 14,168,503 shares and mutual funds of 138 companies were traded, of which 29 issues advanced while 13 declined and 96 issues remained unchanged.





