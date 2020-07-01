Anushka wanted to show strong women through cinema

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma says she always wanted to show strong, independent women through cinema and her latest production venture, 'Bulbbul', is a step in that direction. "





The idea that Clean Slate Filmz (her production house, which she runs with her brother Karnesh) would one day create a genre of our own was never an intentional move.







We, however, always wanted to create a style of storytelling that celebrates women and their spirit. We always wanted to show strong, independent women to audiences through cinema and 'Bulbbul' is our new offering in this regard," she said.

Leave Your Comments