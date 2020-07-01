Digital platform 'Mindly' launched for mental health



A new digital platform titled 'Mindly' has started working for mental health and well-being. Recently, it has started its operation in Bangladesh and is currently focusing on creating mass awareness on mental health and well-being.Also, it is offering free online counseling sessions during this Covid-19 lockdown to the people who are in need, through a pool of mental health experts.







As part of its awareness campaign, Mindly is arranging an online program called 'Moner Bari' where people like Sara Zaker, Dr. MehtabKhanam, MeherAfrozShaon, Rafiyath Rashid Mithila, IreshZaker, Dr. AbdunNurTushar, AzmeriHaqBadhon, Dr. Farah Deeba, Dr. HelalUddin Ahmed, and some other leaders from different sectors will participate to share their experiences and perceptions about mental health.







NazmusSalehSakib, Co-Founder and CEO of Mindly, mentioned, "Our perceptions of physical and mental health are surprisingly different! Mindly aspires to solve the lack of mental health awareness and insufficient support for mental discomforts at an individual, organizational and policy level to create an inclusive society where there will be a fine harmony between physical, mental and social well-being and, people will have access to mental health care whenever they want to and wherever they are from."







At present, nearly 17% of adults in Bangladesh are suffering from mental health issues, where 16.8% are men and 17 % are women, and among them, 92.3% do not seek medical attention. National Institute of Mental Health, with the technical guide of the World Health Organization (WHO), revealed these findings in the survey titled "National Mental Health Survey, Bangladesh 2018-19".





