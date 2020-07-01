152 Bangladeshi nationals return home from the UAE





A special flight of US-Bangla Airlines brought back 152 Bangladeshi nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.





“A US-Bangla special flight, carrying 152 stranded Bangladeshis, departed from Dubai at 2 am (local time) and landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 08:50 am,” said a press release.





US-Bangla Airlines has operated the special flight under the auspices of Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust to facilitate the repatriation of Bangladeshi expatriates stranded in Dubai.





The special flight was operated on the Dubai-Dhaka route with US-Bangla Boeing 737-800 aircraft.





The press release said that every passenger from Dubai carried a coronavirus negative certificate.





Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a large number of expatriate Bangladeshis were stranded in various cities in the UAE for more than three months.





Earlier, 160 Bangladeshi nationals, stranded in the United Arab Emirates, returned home by a special flight of US-Bangla airlines on June 15.





It is also operating special flights to bring back passengers stranded in Chennai, Kolkata, Kualalampur, Bangkok and Abudhabi.

