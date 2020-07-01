DU steps into 100th year: A moment of big pride





Dhaka University (DU), the country’s oldest university, stepped into its 100th year on Wednesday but it preferred holding low-key programmes to celebrate the big moment due to coronavirus pandemic.





Amid an usual scenario in the country as elsewhere in the world due to the pandemic, the DU authorities are celebrating its 99th founding anniversary with very limited programmes.





As part of marking the milestone, the national as well as the university flags were hoisted in front of Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban around 10.30 am.





Meanwhile, an online discussion was underway at Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom with DU VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman in the chair. It began at 11 am.





National Professor Dr Rafiqul Islam is scheduled to present the keynote paper while DU Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad and Treasurer Professor Dr Kamal Uddin will address the programme.





Dhaka University, which is considered as the country’s highest echelon for academic excellence, started its academic activities on July 1, 1921 with 12 departments, 3 faculties, 60 teachers, 877 students, 3 residential halls and about 600 acres of land.





It has played a vital role in the country’s history. Its students and teachers sacrificed their lives in the 1952 Language Movement , 1969 Mass Upsurge and during the 1971 Liberation War and anti-autocracy movement in 1990.





Leave Your Comments