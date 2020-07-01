Number of cattle markets to be reduced if needed: Quader









Apprehending further rise in coronavirus cases due to cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps in this regard and reduce the number of cattle markets if needed.





“An effective guideline should be formulated before setting up cattle markets to contain the spread of Covid-19 and if needed, the number of cattle markets will be reduced,” he said at a regular press briefing from his residence.





Quader said no one will be allowed to set up cattle markets on the highways and adjacent areas.





Talking about the flood situation, Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Ministe,r said the dwelling houses and crops lands in many areas of the country have been affected by flood.





Relief materials are being sent to the flood-hit areas and the Prime Minister is monitoring the flood situation with importance, said Obaidul.





He also urged people to work for tackling the disasters with courage.

