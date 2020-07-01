Road accident kills 4 in Rangpur





Four transport workers were killed and another was injured in a road accident at Anantapur point on the Taraganj-Burirhat road in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur on Wednesday.





The deceased were identified as Anil Chandra, 60, of Dorjipara village and Khoyrat Hossain, 55, of Kishoreganj upazila in Nilphamari, Abu Bakar Siddique, 52, and Farhad Hossain, 28, Kursha Dolapara in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur.





The accident took place when a rod-laden truck overturned and fell down into a roadside ditch there at noon, killing four transport workers on the spot and injuring another, said Zinnat Ali, officer-in-charge of Taraganj police station.





On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies.





“Driver and helper of the truck fled from the scene,” said the OC said, adding that they seized the truck.





A case was filed in this connection with Taraganj police station.





According to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers’ welfare platform, 8,543 people were killed and 14,318 others injured in 6,210 road, railway and waterway accidents across the country in 2019.





Leave Your Comments