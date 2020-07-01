Lockdown Agonies

The gentle breeze has just awoke Riman from a long awaited deep sleep. The early morning of April brings pleasant environment to hold back him in the bed for few more minutes. He cannot recall when in the last few months he had such leisure times. “





May be four or five months before”, Riman speaks to himself. The tiny hut with iron sheet made partition and roof get hot throughout the day. Moreover the dwellers of one room houses in the slum aremuch familiar to each other. What are the similarities? That are many—getting in queue for toilet, taking shower, collecting water and cooking in shared places.





And he, the young person of the four member’s family is to do major of these tasks. Everyday he has to go for work after finishing all his duties at home. He is a transport worker and hopes to be a driver of big vehicles in the days to come. His days on the roads get passed through different corners in and around the city and sometimes in long distances.





His holidays seldom happen only when there is a restriction on the movement of the vehicles. The day comes as boon to a transport worker’s life to enjoy as per his wish. But the happy moments quickly disappears with his mothers’ repeated reminder, “Go early in the market otherwise you have to collect all those rotten vegetables and fishes”.







“Don’t get worriedAmmu (mother), today we will have meat in lunch and dinner” replied Riman. “Judge yourself, you are not a son of a king to eat meat whenever you wish,” Riman’s mother lamented. As the conversation continued Riman started getting prepared. His neighbor Rafiq at his door step asked, “Riman are you ready? Let us go.” Riman cannot understand what the use of getting such day off is.







On the way to the market they go through the alleys filled with crowd, petty businessmen and among them he looks for his beloved one, ‘Reshma’. This is the day when Reshma takes leave from her domestic help work. The entrance of the market welcomes them and takes them to the vegetables corner. But Riman has different plan.







He dared to visit the meat corner. And asked for the price of beef. The butcher curiously looked at him and replied the price. “It is totally out of my budget,”Riman murmured. And what about chicken? “Oh, it is certainly within your budget!”Butcher replied with laughter. Riman came back to his house. In the queue in front of the bathroom he found himself a stranger to others. “





What is wrong with me? Why are you laughing at me?” Rafiq came to his help and asked, didn’t you hear anything?” What about? Riman asked. Please go to home and you will get the message from your Ammu,”Rafiq advised. When he came back his ammu was preparing lunch for him. What happens Ammu? His Ammu kept silent and then replied “Reshma’s father came to invite us to joinReshma’s wedding event.







She is getting married with Selim. You know him.”Riman knows him. Selim has a grocery shop in the slum and certainly earns more than him. The much awaited leisure time, day off soon became very painful to him. “It is better to be on the road, Riman consoles himself.”



