Creating more opportunities for youths stressed



Terming youths as the main warrior in realising the dreams and future plans of the country, speakers at a webinar underscored the need for properly utilising the potentials and talent of youths to make the country prosperous and developed one.





They came up with the remarks in the eighth episode of the ruling Awami League's ongoing webinar titled 'Beyond the Pandemic' at the official Facebook page of the party on June 30, reports BSS.





This episode's topic was 'Education and Skill Development of Youth: Future Strategies' where the speakers discussed the initiatives taken for ensuring proper education and creating opportunities for youths to develop different skills which will allow the young people of the country to prepare strategies for their future.





Prime Minister's Special Assistant Barrister Shah Ali Farhad conducted the episode while Education Minister Dr DipuMoni, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University (BDU) Prof Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor, Founder of Gurukul Online Learning Platform Sufi FaruqIbneAbubakar and Senior Reporter of the Daily Janakantha Bivash Baroi took part in the webinar as discussants.

Leave Your Comments