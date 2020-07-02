Norwegian envoy meets Speaker

Norway's Ambassador in Dhaka Sidsel Bleken paid a farewell call on Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at the latter's residence on Wednesday. -AA



Norway's Ambassador in Dhaka Sidsel Bleken on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at the latter's residence. During the meeting, the Speaker said Bangladesh shares a very strong bilateral relation with Norway. This relation will be strengthened further in future, she hoped, reports UNB.





Dr Chaudhury praised Sidsel Bleken for successfully completing her four-year tenure in Bangladesh, said a Parliament handout.The Norwegian envoy shared her experiences in Bangladesh and discussed different measures taken by Bangladesh government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and economic development and trade expansion of the two countries.





Sidsel Bleken assured Norway's full cooperation in tackling coronavirus in Bangladesh.Describing Bangladesh as an important friend of Norway, she said the cooperation between the two countries will continue over the issues of the mutual interests.





