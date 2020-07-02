A bunch of seven golden sisters of black & white era in Hindi filmdom





It goes without saying that the drama is the representation of human life. Innumerable episodes and sequences spreading over the vast canvas of human life are aptly reflected in dramas played by thespians of repute & fame over the years and decades.





Black & white golden era spanning from 1940S to 1960S in Hindi filmdom in the sub-continent gifted innumerable cinemas played by actors & actresses with their peerless skill and artistry which are duly stored and indelibly printed in the memories of cine goers of bygone days.







The story-based old movies of tragedies and comedies as well laden with heart-rending sad songs sung by Lata Mangeshker, Mohd. Rafi, Talat Mahmood, Mukesh, Asha Bhosle, Suraiya, Geeta Dutta, Manna Day, Hemant Mukherjee, Kishore Kumar still remains etched and resonated in the eyes and ears of movie goers of old days. With the wind of changes in the values of life, pattern of movies, fulfilling the demands of cinema enthusiasts of these days, have changed a lot.





It is no denying a fact the modern days movies play a significant role in up-keeping the artistic and aesthetic values of movies, but in most cases, these modern days movies fail to pull the string of hearts that yearn to take a dip, at times, in the sea of love & emotion that still stays as indispensible part of human life. Sequences reflecting love & emotion, tragedies of life are in, most cases, replaced by wanton vulgarity, sex and violence in the modern days movies.







With concluding above prelude, I am going to confine my discussion and speak of impeccable role played in old Hindi movies by seven golden ladies, in beauty & grace, whose faces and acting skills are still riveted in the eyes with often flashing back the episodes from the memories of cine-goers of bygone days.





This is intended to re-introduce seven beautiful ladies of black & white golden era, who have immortalized innumerable movies, to the new generation movie enthusiasts to delve into artistic value of all old movies of black & white golden era all about and impeccable artistry of ladies in discussions. Appended below are the profiles in brief of seven beautiful ladies of golden era in Hindi filmdom.



Nargis (1929-1981)





To begin with, name of Nargis comes first as she was born Fatima Rashid on June 01, 1929 in Calcutta in a Punjabi Muslim family. Her father Abdur Rashid was originally a wealthy Punjabi and mother Jaddanbai, a Hindustani classical music singer who introduced Nargis into the movie culture. Nargis appeared in numerous films after her debut in 1943.







She starred in many Hindi films of late 1940S and 1950s such as Barsaat (1949) Andaz (1949) Jogan (1950) Deedar (1951) Chori Chori (1956) and lot more to name. She appeared in Mehboob Khan's Oscar-nominated epic drama Mother India in 1957 as described as 'the greatest picture produced in India'.





In 2011, Rediff.com listed her as the greatest actress of all time, stating "an actress with range, style, grace and an incredibly warm screen presence, Nargis is truly a leading lady to celebrate. Married to Sunil Dutt, Nargis died in 1981 of pancreatic cancer, only three days before her son Sanjoy Dutt made his debut in Hindi films.



Suraiya (1929 - 2004)





In chronological order, after Nargis, name of Suraiya comes who was born Suraiya Jamal Sheikh on June 15, 1929 in Lahore to Aziz Jamal Sheikh and Mumtaz Sheikh. While Suraiya was singing for children's program for All India Radio (AIR) in Bombay, as a six year old, Raj kapoor and Madan Mohan were her co-artists.







In fact, they first introduced her to AIR.As soon as music director Nausad Ali heard Suraiya's voice, he chose her to sing for film Sharda (1942). He became Suraiya's mentor as she sang some of the best songs of her career under his baton.





Later, Nausad Ali gave hit after hit when Suraiya bloomed in full as a beautiful actress and a full-fledged singing star in Anmol Ghodi (1946), Dard (1947), Dillagi (1947), Dastaan (1950) and more films showing her blooming brilliance. In late 1940S Suraiya worked with Dev Anand. While shooting the Vidya (1948) she became romantically involved with Dev Anand. The two of them were paired in seven films together.







Suraiya's and Dev Anand's love could not walk the path of marriage as her grandmother vehemently opposed to their marriage of a Muslim girl with a Hindu man Dev Anand. Suraiya died unmarried on January 31, 2004 leaving behind her legacy as a beautiful actress-singer of golden era. In film Mirza Ghalib (1954), which won the 1954 National Award for Best Feature Film in India, Suraiya shone both as an actress and as a signer for her rendition of Ghalib's lover.





Jawaharlal Nehra, commented on seeing the film, "Tumne Mirza Ghalib Ki Ruuh Ko Zindaa Kar Diya" ("you have brought the soul of Mirza Ghalib back to life"). In her hey-days, Suraiya was known as Malika-e-Husn (queen of beauty), Malika-e-Tarannum (queen of melody) and Malika-e-Adakari (queen of acting).



Madhubala (1933-1969)





Now comes the name of Madhubala who was born Mumtaz Jahan Begum Dehlavi on February 14, 1933 to Ataullah Khan and Ayesha Begum. Ataullah Khan belonged to Yousazai tribe of Pashtuns and lived in Peshwar valley. Modhubala was active in film between 1942 and 1964. Known her beauty, personality, and sensitive portrays of tragic woman, she was also known as The Beauty with Tragedy and The Venus Queen of Indians Cinema.







Her comparison with Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe earned her the name Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood. Madhubala's acting career as heroine began in 1947, when appeared in Neel Komal with Raj Kapoor at the age of 14. During the career span of 22 years, she appeared in 73 Hindi films. She received her only nominations for a Film-fare Award for Best Actress for her role in Mughal-e-Azam (1960).







Modhubala received wide recognition for her performances in films such as Mahal (1949), Amar (1954), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), the film which established her as an iconic actress of Hindi cinema. Madubala's private life received much attention. Madhubala who paired five film with Dilip Kumar had a long relationship with Dilip Kumar. Their romantic relationship, however, was fizzled out because of her father Ataullah Khan's meddling and certain terms which Dilip Kumar declined to accept.







Later, she married Kishore Kumar and could not be happy despite Kishore Kumar gave her all the worldly comforts like posh house, expensive cars and affluence except unmitigated love that she deserved and longed for. Modhubala's life and career came to an end when she died in 1969 from a congenital illness at the age of 36 only.



Nimmi (1933-2020)







Born Nawab Banoo on February 18, 1933 in Agra to Abdul Hakim and Wahidan, Raj Kapoor rechristened Nawab Banoo as 'Nimmi'. Nimmi achived stardom in the 1950S and early 1960S in Hindi films. She gained popularity by playing spirited village belle characters, but has appeared in diverse genres such as fantasy and social films.







Her best performances are considered to be in the films Sazzaa (1951), India's first Technicolor film Aan (1952), Ura Khotala (1955), Bhai Bhai (1955), Kundan (1955), Basant Bahar (1956), Amar (1954), Mere Mehboob (1963), Pooja Ke Phool (1964), AKash deep (1965).





The diminutive actress quickly won a loyal fan base with her intense and expressive performances. She worked with top heroes like Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand. To her great advantage Nimmi formed a very popular and dependable screen pair with Dilip Kumar, after the success of films like Deedar (1951) and Daag (1952).





Aside from Nargis with whom she co-starred in Barsaat and Deedar, Nimi also appeared alongside many notable actresses like Madhubala, Suraiya, Geeta Bali and Meena Kumari. Aan was one of the first Indian movies to have a worldwide release. The film had an extremely lavish London premiere which Nimmi attended. On London trip, Nimmi met many Western film personalities including Errol Flynn.







When Flynn attempted to kiss her hand, she pulled it away, exclaiming "I am an Indian girl, you cannot do that". The incident made the headlines and the press raved about Nimmi as the "….Unkissed girl of India". Leaving behind her long legacy in Indian Hindi film, Nimmi died on March 25, 2020 at the age of 87.



Meena Kumari (1933 - 1972)





As she is dubbed The Tragedy Queen, Meena Kumari born Mahjabeen Bano on August 01, 1933 to a Sunni Muslim named Master Ali Bux and Iqbal Begum. Meena Kumari was active in Hindi films between 1939 and 1972. 'She was described by critics as a 'historically incomparable' actress of Hindi cinema.





In a career spanning 33 years, She starred in 92 films such as Shahib-Bibi Aur Gulam, Pakeeza, Mere Apni, Arati, Baiju Bawra, Parineeta and lot more to name. Meena Kumari won four Film-fare Awards in the best Actress category She was the recipient of the inaugural Film-fare Best Actress Award for Baiju Bawra in 1954 and had a consecutive win in the second Film-fare Award's (1955) for Parineeta.







Meena Kumari made history at the 10th Film-fare Awards (1963) by receiving all three of the Best Actress nominations and won for her performance in Shahib Bibi Aur Gulam. Critics often noted that her character in Shahib Bibi Aur Gulam was similar to her own real-life story.





A poet and a highly acclaimed literary and cultural enthusiast by her own merit, Meena Kumari married Kamal Amrohi ----- equally a big name as a poet and writer blended in intellectual excellence. Their marital life unfortunately did not go through the trail of happiness and consequently Meena Kumari took the shelter of alcohol and after prolonged suffering from lever cirrhosis received treatments in London and Switzerland.







After partial recovery, Meena Kumari returned to India in 1968 and on the fifth day after her arrival, Meena Kumari, contrary to doctors' instructions resumed work. Meena Kumari again became seriously ill and admitted to a hospital in Bombay where she died shortly after-words on March 31, 1972 at the age of 38 only.







Truly, The Tragedy Queen in screen, she justified her title as The Tragedy Queen in her real drama of life. Meena Kumari requested the following prose for her tombstone: "She ended life with a broken fiddle, with a broken song, with a broken heart, but not a single regret". As per his wish, upon his death on February 11, 1993 in Bombay, her husband Kamal Amrohi was buried next to her.



Vyjainthimala (1936-)







Born on August 1936, Vyjanthimala is an Indian film actress, an acclaimed Bharatnatyam dancer, dance choreographer and parliamentarian. Regarded as the 'first female superstar' of Indian Cinema, She made her debut in Tamil language film. Vyjayanthimala was one of the biggest Bollywood actresses with a career lasting two decades.





In 1950, she acted in Bahar and Ladki. Following the success of Nagin, Vyjainthimala established herself as one of the Bollywood's leading actresses. Vyjainthimala appeared in Devdas alongside Dilip Kumar and Suchitra Sen, playing Chandramukhi, the hooker with a heart of gold, in 1955.







In her first dramatic role in Devdas, She received her first Film-fare Award for Best Supporting Actress at the 4th Flim-fare Award, where she refused to accept the Award citing that hers was not a supporting role, being the first person to refuse a Film-fare Award.







Following that, Vyjainthimala appeared in series of blockbuster films such as New Delhi, Naya Daur and Asha. In 1961, the release of Dilip Kumar's Ganga Jumna saw her playing a rustic village belle, Dhanno, who speaks the Awadhi dialect.







Critic's applauded her performance, while some labeled it her best till date. In the end of her career Vyjainthimala was mostly seen in commercially successful films such as Suraj, Jewel Thief and Prince. In 1964, with the success of Sangam, her career hits the peak again. Having retired from acting, at the ripe age, she is leading an elegant life style.



Waheeda Rehman (1938 -)





Born on February 03, 1938 to father Abdur Rahman and Mother Mumtaz Begum, Waheeda Rahman is noted for her contributions to different genres of films and different roles from the 1950S, 1960S and early 1970S. Her accolades consist of a National Film Award, two Film-fare Awards out of eight nominations, and the Film-fare Life time Achievement Award and the Centenary Award for India film personality. Throughout her career, she has been frequently cited as one of Bollywood's 'most beautiful' actresses by various media outlets, a title for which she has received substantial publicity.







Waheeda Rehman received recognition for her work in Hindi film directed by Guru Dutta, which included Pyasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Chandhvin Ka Chand (1960) and Shahib Bibi Aur Gulam (1962) for which she received her Film-fare nomination. She continued acting in the mid-1960S , starring in successful movies and establishing herself as one of the leading ladies in classic Indian Cinema.







Rehman's career reached its highest point when she won the Film-fare Award for Best Actresses twice, for the Hindi blockbuster Guide (1965) and Neel Komol (1968) and received nomination for Ram Aur Sham (1967) and Khamoshi (1970) Waheeda Rehman equally contributed greatly in playing motherly role in few films in grace and dignity. A lady in beauty and grace she lives in elegance in her ripe age.







Five of the above mentioned seven golden ladies of black & white era are already gone to the world of no return, while remaining two of them, in the shoes of octogenarian, are now walking the grey of gloam of life. Their ardent fans and admirers of bygone days are equally walking the twilight of life with ruminating over and flashing back their beautiful faces and acting skills from the recesses of memory.







Source: Internet





The writer is a former Civil Servant



Leave Your Comments