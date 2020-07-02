Transcom Chairman Latifur Rahman dies



Latifur Rahman, chairman and CEO of Transcom Group, passed away on Wednesday at his ancestral home in Cumilla's Chaudda-gram. He was 75. "He breathed his last at around 11 in the morning while he was asleep," a source close to his family said.





He is survived by wife, one son and two daughters. He was suffering from lung related illness for a long time. He was buried at Banani Graveyard in the capital after his Namaz-e-Janaza at the Azad Masjid after Esha prayers.





Latifur Rahman was founding director of Mediaworld, the owning company of The Daily Star, and Chairman of Mediastar, the owning company of Prothom Alo, both leading English and Bangla newspapers of the country.





He was a member of the executive board of ICC-Paris, vice president of ICC-Bangladesh and member of BRAC'S governing body. He was a member of the Bangladesh Better Business Forum and Advisory Committee on World Trade Organization.





Rahman was also president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka for seven terms and of Bangladesh Employers' Federation.He was also chairman of the Bangladesh government's Trade Body Reforms Committee and a member of Bangladesh Bank's executive board.











