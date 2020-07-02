'Education should be digitalized for creating manpower'



Posts, Telecommuni-cations and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said that digitalization of education is necessary to turn the country's youths into manpower. He came up with the remarks while addressing a program over Mujib Borsho organized by Netrakona district administration.







The minister said, "There is no alternative to turning all classes of educational institutes digital. Free wi-fi zone has been set up at 587 educational institutes."







Besides digital education, the government is also expanding the technology of teletalk and BTCL to remote areas including shoals and islands, he said."Everyone must learn to work digitally to face the global challenge in the future and anyone can learn it by taking the technology with interest," the minister said.





Bangladesh has become an example in the world, the livelihood could not be normal during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 if Bangladesh was not digital, he said."We have become a leader of fourth industrial revolution when foreign countries also seeking technology from us and following us," he added.





