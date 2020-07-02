Modi quits Chinese social media Weibo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to withdraw his account from the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, a couple of days after India announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps amidst a standoff with China in Ladakh.





Modi joined Weibo in 2015 and had 115 posts on his account, reports agencies. It was decided to manually delete them and after much effort 113 posts were removed. All information from Modi's account, including his profile photo, were also pulled down.Modi's Weibo account, set up before his maiden visit to China as Prime Minister, had 2,44,000 followers, many of them Chinese.





The Indian government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Shein, Likee and UC Browser for what an official statement said to "safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users and to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace."

