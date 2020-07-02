BNP against EC's move



BNP has demanded the Election Commission postpone its move to formulate a new law over political party registration until the Covid-19 pandemic is over.







The party came up with the demand by sending a letter to the EC on Wednesday informing its stance over the draft of the Political Party Registration Act, 2020.A BNP delegation, led by its joint secretary Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, handed over the letter to Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat Md Alamgir in the afternoon.





In the letter signed by party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP said, "We're strongly demanding that the activities to formulate the related new law be postponed. It (EC) should not finalize any proposal over it until this critical time is over and a favourable environment is created to elicit opinions from stakeholders."







BNP said although it seems a good initiative apparently, the timing is unacceptable.BNP leaders Harunur Rashid, MP, Barrister Kaisar Kamal and Mosharraf Hossain were among members of the delegation.





