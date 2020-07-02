DMCH dismisses reports as false



The authorities of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) has rubbished the reports that monthly food bills for the doctors, nurses and other health workers engaged in the treatment of Covid-19 patients stood at Tk 200 million.Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin, director of the hospital came up with explanations over the issue at a press conference on Wednesday.







He said, ''There is no doubt that it is just propaganda. The money is spent to pay the hotel bills. We are spending Tk 500 for food against every person. We have mentioned it to the ministry.''





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke on the issue in the parliament and ordered an investigation into the issue.Brig Gen Nasir Uddin went on to add, ''At least 150 doctors, 250 nurses and more than 100 other health workers got infected with the coronavirus to date. They have been quarantined in hotels in line with the health protocols.''





''The DMCH told the hotels to limit food bills to Tk 500 per day against one person,'' he added.''Hotel rents accounts for most of the expenditure which is ranging from Tk 500 to Tk 5,000. Besides the rent and food bills, we have to pay for their communications. We have 15 minibuses, two microbuses and two buses for them," said the director of DMCH.







He also said, ''We have estimated a budget of Tk 200 million for two months when the government asked for an estimate. We are running the railway hospital and placed a budget of Tk 10 million for that."





''You always ask for a bit extra while making a budget. We will deposit the unused funds to the national treasury. It's a normal process. One person comes up with a statement and the entire country keeps on commenting on it. I was astonished to see it.







Is it okay for the entire country to run after false propaganda? DMCH will provide all proof,'' said Brig General AKM Nasir Uddin. ''We are government officials. The authorities take necessary actions if we don't work properly. But the person who insulted a great organization like ours should be exposed as well,'' he added.





