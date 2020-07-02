Kartik's action film stalled



Actor KartikAaryan's action film with director Om Raut has been put on hold as the makers want to shoot the film abroad, which won't be possible for some time amid the coronavirus pandemic.The 3D action film, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, was to be shot in India and various locations abroad. However, the makers have decided to take up the project at a later date. "





We are doing it (film) later. It is on hold because the film involves a lot of foreign shoot and we can't shoot abroad. The team was to shoot in Hong Kong but it can't happen due to coronavirus. We are figuring out what to do. There were other places also. It is a cutting edge action film," a source close to the film told PTI.The untitled film with KartikAaryan was his next Bollywood venture.







The team is now making changes in the script as they are still committed to make the action movie. "They both (Aaryan and Raut) are committed to the film. They want to make the film. The team will have to change the script because it is not possible (to shoot in Hong Kong)," the source said.







