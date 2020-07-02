'Dalchhut' to stream paid concert for charity



While the world is going through a difficult time, it is now more than ever that we need to preserve our humanity and stand by each other in solidarity. In this time of crisis, the disadvantaged families at the bottom of the pyramid are struggling to survive the most.





To help those in need, Kallyani and iSocial has initiated "Songs for Hope"- an online fundraising concert to ignite the light of hope in these dark times.







Rock band Dalchhut will perform live from their studio. The show will be streamed on July 4th on Streamyard. For donation and online registration, details can be found in their Facebook page. Donations start from BDT 350, but higher donation amounts are also welcome.







Leave Your Comments