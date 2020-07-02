Jaya awaitsfor her five films to get release date



National Film Award winner actress Jaya Ahsan is waiting to get release date of her acted five films. Due to Coronavirus, earlier her films were scheduled to get release date but did not see the light. Jaya informed that in Kolkata, she has already finished shooting of Kaushik Ganguly's'Ardhangini', Sayantan Mukherjee's 'JhoraPalok' and Soukarya Ghoshal's'Bhoot Pori'. She acted in the central roles in these three films.





On the other hand, in Bangladesh, Jaya has already finished shooting of Nurul Alam Atique's film 'Peyarar Subash' and Mahmud Didar's' Beauty Circus'. These two films are also remaining stalled due to Coronavirus. If the situation was favorable, film-lovers would get the opportunity to watch these two films in the big screen.







But according to Jaya, her five films remain uncertain to get the release date now. While talking in this regard Jaya said, "Stories of 'Ardhangini', 'JhoraPalok', 'Bhoot Pori', 'PeyararSubash' and 'Beuaty Circus' - are really exceptional and outstanding. My fans are very much informed about selection of my acted films.







May the viewers will get something different in my roles in these movies. As the whole world is stalled due to present Coronavirus situation and people are fighting with this virus so, movie release is not significant matter right now. May Allah bless and save us."

Leave Your Comments