Faria's no to romantic scenes



Popular model actressFariaShahrin has taken part in a drama series of seven episodes for the upcoming Eid. Sheis working on a series titled 'OstadAlichadBokshi'. In it, she has teamed up with actor Mir Sabbir. She said that there is no romantic scene in this series. In her comment she said that there are no romantic scenes in the drama.







The story is arranged in such a way. She added, "Before the shooting, I was scared for the romantic scenes."It is known that romantic scenes were not included in the drama because of observance of health rules to counter coronavirus.





The drama is written and directed by HimuAkram. The glamor girl also said that she will work on a few more dramas for Eid. About three months later, Faria stood in front of the camera. Everyone has worked according to the health rules.







The actress commented that everyone including the director was very aware. Meanwhile, the actress has made a new decision. In response to queries about the decision she said, "Many people want to give me less respect as a junior. Many times after finishing work, many people give less respect to me as a junior artist. So I have decided to reveal the names of those who will do so on Facebook.



