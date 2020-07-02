

International Watercolor Society (IWS) Bangladesh has organized its 1st National Online Watercolor Exhibition 2020 'Touches of Color', reports UNB.





The two-day long exhibition began on Monday on the Facebook Page of IWS Bangladesh Exhibition and its YouTube channel, said a press release.The IWS organized the exhibition to promote and popularize watercolor/water media in every part of the world, said IWS founding president MrAtanurDogan.





IWS Bangladesh branch head MdKauserHossain said IWS has been organizing events to promote watercolor.Around 125 Bangladeshis including 20 renowned guest artists have participated in watercolour exhibition, he informed.





IWS has been arranging 10 demonstrations, five in each day, on the YouTube channel of IWS Bangladesh.The top five artworks of this event will be selected by a prestigious jury board while each participant will get a participation certificate.





The international platform is a non-profit organization which was established in January 2012 with the objective of promoting the world's oldest and most deeply rooted painting technique; the art of watercolor.The headquarters of IWS is situated in the ancient city of Teos, Turkey on the eastern shores of the Aegean Sea.

