US sees record 52,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours





The US notched more than 52,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday (Thursday in Malaysia), a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, a new one-day record as infections surge around the country.





The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed 52,898 more cases as of 8.30pm (0030 Thursday GMT), bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the US to 2,682,270.





The university also recorded a further 706 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 128,028.





New daily case numbers have hovered around 40,000 in recent days, with Johns Hopkins recording 42,528 new infections one day earlier. - AFP





