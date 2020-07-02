Fox News anchor fired over 'sexual misconduct'





Fox News has fired one of its leading anchors over claims of "wilful sexual misconduct" involving a colleague several years ago.





Ed Henry co-presented the America's Newsroom programme, which is broadcast mid-morning every weekday.





His former co-host Sandra Smith gave viewers the news on air on Wednesday.





Fox News said it received a complaint last week and fired Mr Henry after hiring a law firm to investigate. He has not yet commented.





The 48-year-old's profile has already been deleted from the network's website, and the page for America's Newsroom now lists Smith as the sole anchor.





Fox News said the complaint was made on 25 June by the lawyer of a former employee.





'Full transparency'

Mr Henry was suspended the same day and has now been fired based on "investigative findings" from the law firm, according to an internal memo provided to the Reuters news agency.





On Wednesday's programme, Smith read a statement from Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace, saying they had taken the decision as part of an "effort to bring full transparency" to the matter.





"We strive to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees," they added.





Smith said rotating anchors would co-host the programme with her until a replacement is named.





The former employee has not been identified. Mr Henry joined Fox News from CNN in 2011. He has served as the network's chief national correspondent and previously hosted several weekend shows.





He is not the first Fox News figure to face allegations of sexual misconduct.





Former chairman Roger Ailes resigned in 2016 after being accused by former employees of sexual harassment.





The case against him was made into a 2019 Hollywood film, Bombshell, which starred Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.





After Mr Henry's departure, former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson called for the network to release former employees from non-disclosure agreements.

