5 more die of fever, cold related problems in Cumilla









Five more people including a woman died of fever and cold related problems at Cumilla Medical College and Hospital in the last 24 hours until Thursday.

With the new deaths, 132 people have so far died with the same symptoms at the hospital, said its assistant director Dr Sajeda Khatun.

Besides, she said, 117 people are now undergoing treatment at the hospital and 38 of them are Covid-19 patients.









The remaining 79 are receiving treatment at the isolation unit of the hospital, Sajeda added.

