Coronavirus: Global death tally crosses 515,542









The global death toll from coronavirus infections stood at 515,542 on Thursday morning while the confirmed cases crossed 10,664,433, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The JHU data shows Brazil as the second most infected country after the US with 1,448, 753 coronavirus cases and 60,632 deaths as of Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, India has occupied the fourth position after Russia with 585,493 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 17,400 deaths.

Russia counted the third highest Covid-19 cases- 653,479, after the US and Brazil till date.









Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit one with the highest recorded deaths of 128,044 patients and about 2,684,416 confirmed cases.

In the US, New York alone counted 32,043 deaths till date.





The UK has the third-highest death toll of 43,991, followed by Italy with 34,788, France 29,864 and Spain 28,355, according to the JHU data.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Situation in Bangladesh

According to JHU, Bangladesh has come up to the 18th position with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases growing every day.

Bangladesh reported its first confirmed cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.





Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 1,49,258 as health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the detection of 3,775 new patients in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 1,888 with the death of 41 more people during the period.

Government restrictions

The government on Tuesday announced extending the duration of controlled movement and other activities until August 3 to ensure effective containment of coronavirus.

The cabinet division has already issued directives to all ministries over implementation of the decision.









According to the directives, from July 1 to August 3, no one will be allowed to move out between 10pm and 5am except there are emergency cases.

Everyone has to wear masks, maintain a safe physical distance and abide by recommended health guidelines in public places. Otherwise, he or she will have to face legal action, it said.

Besides, vehicles coming to malls have to be disinfected properly. All the shops and malls will be shut by 7pm.

In late March, the government enforced a general holiday across the country to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

But when the virus cases started peaking in late May, the restrictions were eased and regular activities were restored on a limited scale.

Leave Your Comments