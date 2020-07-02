Virus surge in Kishoreganj, 32 more infected









Thirty-two more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kishoreganj in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 1,552.

Civil Surgeon of the district Dr Mohammad Mujibur Rahman said the results of sample tests of 278 people came out on Wednesday night, confirming that 32 new people were infected with coronavirus.

Of the newly infected people, 15 were detected from Sadar upazila, two each from Karimganj, Astagram and Katiadi upazilas, three from Pakundia upazila, one each from Kuliarchar and Nikli upazilas and six from Bhairab upazila.

So far, 1,031 people have made full recovery from the highly contagious virus while 24 people have died from the disease in the district.

