Security Council adopts resolution backing UN humanitarian ceasefire call









The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution on COVID-19, demanding a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its agenda.





Resolution 2532 won the unanimous support of the 15 members of the council.





It calls on all parties to armed conflicts to engage immediately in a durable humanitarian pause for at least 90 consecutive days to enable the safe, unhindered and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance, provisions of related services by impartial humanitarian actors, and medical evacuations.





It affirms that this general and immediate cessation of hostilities and this humanitarian pause do not apply to military operations against the Islamic State (IS), Al-Qaida and Al-Nusra Front, and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaida or the IS, and other Security Council-designated terrorist groups.





The resolution requests the UN secretary-general to help ensure that all relevant parts of the UN system accelerate their response to the COVID-19 pandemic with a particular emphasis on countries in need, including those in situations of armed conflict or affected by humanitarian crises.





It requests the secretary-general to instruct peacekeeping operations to provide support, within their mandates and capacities, to host country authorities in their efforts to contain the pandemic.





It requests the secretary-general and UN member states to take all appropriate steps to protect the safety, security and health of all UN personnel in UN peace operations, while maintaining the continuity of operations.

