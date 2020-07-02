The Sufferings of the Middle-class families

The condition of the middle-class family has been devastated due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus. Middle-class families lead the most complicated and clandestine life compared to the living of upper-middle-class and elite families. The dreams of middle-class families are big and almost impossible to achieve, but their ambition is higher than that of upper-middle-class and elite families. It is evident that middle-class families have to go through a lot of complexities, which is ineluctable, and for hiding those problems, they go through even more complications. In this Corona Virus pandemic, many people lost their job; several people's salary got ceased, and hence the dreams of those families are becoming uncertain every day.





Fahim Ahmed Chowdhury, a salesman in a cloth shop in Dhaka, said that the shop owner dismissed him from his job because the monthly sale of the shop has drastically fallen because of the pandemic.





Omar Maruf Tonmoy, a bank cashier (asked to keep the bank name secret), said that because of the Corona Virus pandemic, his monthly salary had become half of its actual remuneration, as a result, it has become hard for him to pay the house rent and his son's school fee.





In our country, it is noticeable, the children of needy families come to the capital, Dhaka, for higher education after their Higher Secondary Examination and, those children get themselves enrolled as house tutors that aid their family in upgrading the standard of living. Due to this pandemic, many house tutors had to go home to impede the outbreak of the disease. Since the number of infected people is rising every day, the house tutors cannot go to the students' house for teaching.





Rubaiyat, a student from Jahangirnagar university, said that he used to earn thirty-thousand taka every month by working as a home tutor, and used to meet the monthly expenditure of his family as he is the only earning member in his family.





Even needy families like rickshaw pullers who lead their life from hand to mouth but tries to live a dignified life are facing the problem. The rickshaw pullers around the country are also having difficulties. Some rickshaw pullers used to work as a vehicle for students as a means of regular transport, but as the educational institutions are closed, they are not able to earn much like before. Even they are not getting the fare as they were supposed to get because of the current situation. There are rickshaw pullers in our country who send their children to an ethical school so that they can have a better education and have an exquisite future, unlike theirs. But now, due to the pandemic, it is becoming hard for them to feed their children properly.





Mehedi Hassan, a rickshaw-puller at Mohammadpur in Dhaka city, said something interesting, that because of the pandemic, his per day earning has been more than before as most of the people are preferring rickshaw over a bus.





The problem all of us facing now is entirely out of anyone's reach. Many people are leaving Dhaka and heading back to their hometown, as they believe that it will be much easy to live there. None but only God can help us to overcome such a problem like this and, at the same time, the so-called rules that we must follow is to maintain social distance; drink plenty of water; must rinse with lukewarm water and stay home as long it is not needed to go out.





The writer is Arijit Saha, Department of English, University of Asia Pacific.

