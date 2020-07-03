BUBT appoints new VC

Dr. Muhammed Fayyaz Khan



The newly appointed Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammed Fayyaz Khan joined Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) on Wednesday. He has a long illustrious teaching and administrative experiences (more than 4 decades) in different universities.







Before joining as the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Muhammed Fayyaz Khan was the Dean (In-charge), Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences of BUBT and a professor of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.







In 1974, he graduated from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) with Honors in Electrical Engineering and joined the same department as a Lecturer. He completed M. Sc. In 1977, and obtained Ph.Din 2008 from BUET.Professor Khan was also the Pro-vice Chancellor of Green University of Bangladesh (GUB).





